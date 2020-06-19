14800 Checkerbloom

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities green community on-site laundry pool

Gated Northwest Property - This beautiful home is located in the gated Village Green community which includes a resort-style community pool surrounded by a park and gorgeous landscaping. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large open family room, dining room and an indoor laundry room. It also includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance and a large island in the kitchen.The master bedroom has double sinks and a large walk-in closet. To put in an application please go to Frontierres.com/vacancies



No Pets Allowed



