Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

14800 Checkerbloom

14800 Checkerbloom Drive · (661) 588-3283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14800 Checkerbloom Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93314
Stockdale West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14800 Checkerbloom · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
green community
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
green community
on-site laundry
pool
Gated Northwest Property - This beautiful home is located in the gated Village Green community which includes a resort-style community pool surrounded by a park and gorgeous landscaping. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large open family room, dining room and an indoor laundry room. It also includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance and a large island in the kitchen.The master bedroom has double sinks and a large walk-in closet. To put in an application please go to Frontierres.com/vacancies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14800 Checkerbloom have any available units?
14800 Checkerbloom has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 14800 Checkerbloom have?
Some of 14800 Checkerbloom's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14800 Checkerbloom currently offering any rent specials?
14800 Checkerbloom isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14800 Checkerbloom pet-friendly?
No, 14800 Checkerbloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 14800 Checkerbloom offer parking?
No, 14800 Checkerbloom does not offer parking.
Does 14800 Checkerbloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14800 Checkerbloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14800 Checkerbloom have a pool?
Yes, 14800 Checkerbloom has a pool.
Does 14800 Checkerbloom have accessible units?
No, 14800 Checkerbloom does not have accessible units.
Does 14800 Checkerbloom have units with dishwashers?
No, 14800 Checkerbloom does not have units with dishwashers.
