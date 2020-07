Amenities

This beautiful Old World style home built by John Balfanz Homes is in the new Seven Oaks community. This home boasts 3 bedrooms plus an office/den, 2 1/2 bath and a roomy great room. Very popular wood look tile, marble kitchen backsplash and beautiful 2 sided fireplace are only a few of the lovely amenities that will be in this home. This home is at the end of a cul de sac and has access to lovely landscaped walking paths.