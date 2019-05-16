All apartments in Avocado Heights
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

814 Dovey Avenue

814 Dovey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

814 Dovey Avenue, Avocado Heights, CA 90601
Avocado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Shows beautifully, California Country Club Area...not your typical rental property, well taken care of single-level, no steps/stairs, great location, freeway close, desirable area. Just off 60/605! Move in condition newer carpeting & paint through out. Newer window coverings. Large family style kitchen, tile flooring fan fixture. Dishwasher, built-in cook top & oven recently replaced. Spacious living room, ceiling can lighting, fireplace, fan fixture & newer slider. Living room leads to large covered patio & beautiful rear yard, completely fenced. Bathroom are good sized & have have been updated. Attached 2-car garage has direct access inside. Sectional overhead garage door, lots of storage in garage. Long time owner. Walk to "Blue Ribbon" school for the kids. Beautiful yard completely fenced, NO inside smoking please + renters insurance required. Owner does his own gardening , it's included in lease. Excellent Credit + Pay stubs are required for verification of income and NO co-signers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Dovey Avenue have any available units?
814 Dovey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avocado Heights, CA.
What amenities does 814 Dovey Avenue have?
Some of 814 Dovey Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Dovey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
814 Dovey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Dovey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 814 Dovey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avocado Heights.
Does 814 Dovey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 814 Dovey Avenue offers parking.
Does 814 Dovey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Dovey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Dovey Avenue have a pool?
No, 814 Dovey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 814 Dovey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 814 Dovey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Dovey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Dovey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Dovey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Dovey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
