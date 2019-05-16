814 Dovey Avenue

Amenities

Shows beautifully, California Country Club Area...not your typical rental property, well taken care of single-level, no steps/stairs, great location, freeway close, desirable area. Just off 60/605! Move in condition newer carpeting & paint through out. Newer window coverings. Large family style kitchen, tile flooring fan fixture. Dishwasher, built-in cook top & oven recently replaced. Spacious living room, ceiling can lighting, fireplace, fan fixture & newer slider. Living room leads to large covered patio & beautiful rear yard, completely fenced. Bathroom are good sized & have have been updated. Attached 2-car garage has direct access inside. Sectional overhead garage door, lots of storage in garage. Long time owner. Walk to "Blue Ribbon" school for the kids. Beautiful yard completely fenced, NO inside smoking please + renters insurance required. Owner does his own gardening , it's included in lease. Excellent Credit + Pay stubs are required for verification of income and NO co-signers please.