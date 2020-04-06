All apartments in Auburn
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

1366 Vintage Way

1366 Vintage Way · (530) 210-7720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1366 Vintage Way, Auburn, CA 95603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1366 Vintage Way · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3344 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Incredible Custom Home in Vintage Oaks - Exquisite four bedroom, four bath custom home. Enjoy meals on the veranda while the sun sets overlooking the beautiful pool, gazebo and waterfall spa, conveniently step out from the elegant gourmet kitchen and formal dining areas. Formal living, family room, full bath and office/bedroom also located on the main floor. A gorgeous stairwell showcases the upstairs leading to the luxurious master suite featuring a private sunset balcony, two walk-in wardrobes, two separate basin and mirror vanities, jetted bath and a stand alone shower. Two additional bedrooms, bathrooms,a laundry utility and a large bonus/ game room are also upstairs. Plant your favorites in the tier stepped garden area and reap the mature citrus trees harvest on this .45 acres that backs to greenbelt with trail access. Must see this incredible property !!!
Minimum 1 year lease, no smoking, no pets

Applicants credit history must meet the following criteria

No history of evictions
FICO score of not less than 620
No open collection actions, or closed collections during the past two years without a reasonable explanation (medical debt is excepted from this policy).
No open bankruptcies.

JoAnn Costa-Cline 530-210-7720

(RLNE5599355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1366 Vintage Way have any available units?
1366 Vintage Way has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1366 Vintage Way have?
Some of 1366 Vintage Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1366 Vintage Way currently offering any rent specials?
1366 Vintage Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1366 Vintage Way pet-friendly?
No, 1366 Vintage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1366 Vintage Way offer parking?
Yes, 1366 Vintage Way does offer parking.
Does 1366 Vintage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1366 Vintage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1366 Vintage Way have a pool?
Yes, 1366 Vintage Way has a pool.
Does 1366 Vintage Way have accessible units?
No, 1366 Vintage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1366 Vintage Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1366 Vintage Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1366 Vintage Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1366 Vintage Way has units with air conditioning.
