1366 Vintage Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Incredible Custom Home in Vintage Oaks - Exquisite four bedroom, four bath custom home. Enjoy meals on the veranda while the sun sets overlooking the beautiful pool, gazebo and waterfall spa, conveniently step out from the elegant gourmet kitchen and formal dining areas. Formal living, family room, full bath and office/bedroom also located on the main floor. A gorgeous stairwell showcases the upstairs leading to the luxurious master suite featuring a private sunset balcony, two walk-in wardrobes, two separate basin and mirror vanities, jetted bath and a stand alone shower. Two additional bedrooms, bathrooms,a laundry utility and a large bonus/ game room are also upstairs. Plant your favorites in the tier stepped garden area and reap the mature citrus trees harvest on this .45 acres that backs to greenbelt with trail access. Must see this incredible property !!!

Minimum 1 year lease, no smoking, no pets



Applicants credit history must meet the following criteria



No history of evictions

FICO score of not less than 620

No open collection actions, or closed collections during the past two years without a reasonable explanation (medical debt is excepted from this policy).

No open bankruptcies.



Contact Property Manager

JoAnn Costa-Cline 530-210-7720



(RLNE5599355)