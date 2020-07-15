/
studio apartments
15 Studio Apartments for rent in Ashland, CA
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1610 Mono Avenue
1610 Mono Avenue, Ashland, CA
Studio
$1,695
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1610 Mono Avenue in Ashland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Ashland
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,940
518 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown San Leandro
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$2,020
476 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 12:36 AM
9 Units Available
Harder-Tennyson
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,815
524 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
22650 Main Street
22650 Main Street, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,925
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22650 Main Street in Hayward. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Ashland
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
13 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,708
410 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified
1 of 127
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
9 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Northgate
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Fremont
Rose on Bond
1638 47th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,788
2049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rose on Bond in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 09:21 PM
6 Units Available
East End
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,150
425 sqft
Shoreline Apartments is nicely located along Alameda's beautiful Southshore with views of San Francisco Bay and the San Bruno Hills. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony or patio or a nice walk to the beautiful sandy beach.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 12:27 AM
2 Units Available
Embarcadero
Exchange Studios
527 23rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,199
990 sqft
Exchange Studios is a 39 unit live/work building, located just off of Interstate-880 near the Park Street Bridge to Alameda, California.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East End
619 Willow Street Unit B
619 Willow St, Alameda, CA
Studio
$1,400
619 Willow #B - Don’t miss out on this beautiful studio! Come and enjoy the community pool. Close to shopping and dinning. Minutes from the beach! No pets, no smoking! Rental criteria as follows: Good credit history. Good rental history.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Redwood Heights
4409 Reinhardt Dr Back
4409 Reinhardt Drive, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,710
500 sqft
Unit Back Available 08/01/20 Cottage (Studio) - Property Id: 113740 AVAILABLE On August 1st- By Appointment only! Sweet, spacious and bright Studio Cottage in Redwood-height, Oakland hills ,by highway 13, one bath. Back unit in a two-unit property.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Harrington
3524 foothill blvd 16
3524 Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,450
studio in fruitvale ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 148121 Cute sunny studio * full kitchen and bath *Two closets, one is walk-in w/ built in dresser.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Brook
2624 Foothill Boulevard
2624 Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,495
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2624 Foothill Boulevard in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
