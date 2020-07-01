All apartments in Artesia
Find more places like 18429 Clarkdale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Artesia, CA
/
18429 Clarkdale Ave
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

18429 Clarkdale Ave

18429 Clarkdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Artesia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18429 Clarkdale Avenue, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
EXTRA LARGE CRAFTSMAN STYLE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME WITH BACKYARD & GARAGE JUST BLOCKS FROM CERRITOS MALL - To Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 650
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this apartment call Borba Property at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Property Group, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

(RLNE5677408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18429 Clarkdale Ave have any available units?
18429 Clarkdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
Is 18429 Clarkdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18429 Clarkdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18429 Clarkdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18429 Clarkdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18429 Clarkdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18429 Clarkdale Ave offers parking.
Does 18429 Clarkdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18429 Clarkdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18429 Clarkdale Ave have a pool?
No, 18429 Clarkdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18429 Clarkdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 18429 Clarkdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18429 Clarkdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 18429 Clarkdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18429 Clarkdale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18429 Clarkdale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St
Artesia, CA 90701
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St
Artesia, CA 90701

Similar Pages

Artesia 1 BedroomsArtesia 2 Bedrooms
Artesia Apartments with BalconyArtesia Apartments with Parking
Artesia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
San Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles