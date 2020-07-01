18429 Clarkdale Ave

Amenities

pet friendly garage

EXTRA LARGE CRAFTSMAN STYLE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME WITH BACKYARD & GARAGE JUST BLOCKS FROM CERRITOS MALL - To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 650

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



(RLNE5677408)