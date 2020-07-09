All apartments in Artesia
Find more places like
17888 Alburtis Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Artesia, CA
/
17888 Alburtis Ave
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

17888 Alburtis Ave

17888 Alburtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Artesia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17888 Alburtis Avenue, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/19d67d6071 ---- This beautiful, newer 1 bed/1 bath condo is located in the prestigious New Man Horizons senior living community (55). This unit features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, laminate wood flooring, spacious bedroom and bathroom, walk-in closet, fridge, range, dishwasher, central heating and AC, inside laundry hookups and a carport space with extra storage (street parking also available). The club house includes free internet, free cable TV, use of piano, sofa, tables, kitchen and bathroom. The condo community has direct access to a shopping plaza including 99 Ranch Supermarket, restaurants, bank and other shops (right outside the front gate). Tenant pays electricity and gas, owner pays the water and trash. Don\'t let this gem get away, make this your next home-inquire today! Properties can be found at www.rpmsouthland.com Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St
Artesia, CA 90701
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St
Artesia, CA 90701
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17888 Alburtis Ave have any available units?
17888 Alburtis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 17888 Alburtis Ave have?
Some of 17888 Alburtis Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17888 Alburtis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17888 Alburtis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17888 Alburtis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17888 Alburtis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 17888 Alburtis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17888 Alburtis Ave offers parking.
Does 17888 Alburtis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17888 Alburtis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17888 Alburtis Ave have a pool?
No, 17888 Alburtis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17888 Alburtis Ave have accessible units?
No, 17888 Alburtis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17888 Alburtis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17888 Alburtis Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 17888 Alburtis Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17888 Alburtis Ave has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Artesia 1 BedroomsArtesia 2 BedroomsArtesia Apartments with BalconyArtesia Apartments with ParkingArtesia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles