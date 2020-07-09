17888 Alburtis Ave.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/19d67d6071 ---- This beautiful, newer 1 bed/1 bath condo is located in the prestigious New Man Horizons senior living community (55). This unit features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, laminate wood flooring, spacious bedroom and bathroom, walk-in closet, fridge, range, dishwasher, central heating and AC, inside laundry hookups and a carport space with extra storage (street parking also available). The club house includes free internet, free cable TV, use of piano, sofa, tables, kitchen and bathroom. The condo community has direct access to a shopping plaza including 99 Ranch Supermarket, restaurants, bank and other shops (right outside the front gate). Tenant pays electricity and gas, owner pays the water and trash. Don\'t let this gem get away, make this your next home-inquire today! Properties can be found at www.rpmsouthland.com Thanks