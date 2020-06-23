Rent Calculator
838 Fairview Avenue
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
838 Fairview Avenue
838 Fairview Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
838 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
newly renovated 2b/2b condo in the center of Arcadia. Very convenient location, walking distance to park, ranch 99 market, shops and restaurants. No Pet!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 838 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
838 Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arcadia, CA
.
Is 838 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
838 Fairview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 838 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arcadia
.
Does 838 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
No, 838 Fairview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 838 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 Fairview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 838 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 838 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 838 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
