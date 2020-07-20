All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:06 AM

145 Alice Street

145 Alice Street · (626) 318-2113
Location

145 Alice Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1630 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
New in Arcadia within the Arcadia Unified School District!! End-unit, bright and spacious condo in the heart of Arcadia on nice street, close to everything that Arcadia has to offer! Downstairs are living room bright and airy with large windows, modern kitchen with brand new appliances, soft-shut cabinets and drawers, private backyard through the kitchen and dining area, guest bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs is carpeted, 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with beautiful master bathroom featuring jetted tub, beautiful mirrors and flooring, shaker cabinets, double sinks and shower. Recessed lightings throughout, high-efficiency tankless water-heater, new washer and dryer included. Gated entry, guest parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Alice Street have any available units?
145 Alice Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 Alice Street have?
Some of 145 Alice Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Alice Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 Alice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Alice Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 Alice Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 145 Alice Street offer parking?
Yes, 145 Alice Street offers parking.
Does 145 Alice Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Alice Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Alice Street have a pool?
No, 145 Alice Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 Alice Street have accessible units?
No, 145 Alice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Alice Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Alice Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Alice Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Alice Street does not have units with air conditioning.
