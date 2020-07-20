145 Alice Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated guest parking microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

New in Arcadia within the Arcadia Unified School District!! End-unit, bright and spacious condo in the heart of Arcadia on nice street, close to everything that Arcadia has to offer! Downstairs are living room bright and airy with large windows, modern kitchen with brand new appliances, soft-shut cabinets and drawers, private backyard through the kitchen and dining area, guest bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs is carpeted, 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with beautiful master bathroom featuring jetted tub, beautiful mirrors and flooring, shaker cabinets, double sinks and shower. Recessed lightings throughout, high-efficiency tankless water-heater, new washer and dryer included. Gated entry, guest parking available.