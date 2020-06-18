All apartments in Apple Valley
10975 Merino Ave.

10975 Merino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10975 Merino Avenue, Apple Valley, CA 92308

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
Very cute 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located on a large lot in Apple Valley with RV parking. This property is fully fenced and cross-fenced. It is in close proximity to many shopping centers and a short distance to Bear Valley Road.

Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living and dining room with high ceilings and lots of natural lighting. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets, perfect for storage, and counter top space. Please note, the counter tops are being replaced with granite and more pictures are to come. The kitchen overlooks the family room, perfect for entertaining! ALl three bedrooms are very nice-sized and come with plenty of closet space.

The backyard is very spacious and has a very nice sized concrete slab. This home comes with an attached two-car garage and laundry hook ups. It is definitely a must see! Do not miss out!

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
12555-A Mariposa Rd.
Victorville, CA 92395

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10975 Merino Ave. have any available units?
10975 Merino Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Apple Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apple Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 10975 Merino Ave. have?
Some of 10975 Merino Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10975 Merino Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10975 Merino Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10975 Merino Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10975 Merino Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 10975 Merino Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10975 Merino Ave. does offer parking.
Does 10975 Merino Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10975 Merino Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10975 Merino Ave. have a pool?
No, 10975 Merino Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10975 Merino Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10975 Merino Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10975 Merino Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10975 Merino Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
