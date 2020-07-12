225 Apartments for rent in Antelope, CA with parking
"This was shortly before the mishap in 1973. She also told me about Antelope, CA, which was a small community at a crossroad; Grange hall and stuff like that, anywhere rural America. Just sitting there not bothering anyone. Then, BANG! And its topography was severely altered." -- Sgt. Steve Hassna
Located five miles southwest of Roseville and 15 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, Antelope, CA is known for the number of parks in its borders. This medium-sized town is part of Sacramento County and home to approximately 47,000 people. In the 1970s, the area only had a few homes, a general store, and a post office. It was an area that not many people noticed. Bomb mishap and decades later, modernization happened. Now, Antelope does not just boast of a vibrant community, it has a thriving economy as well. With sunny weather nearly all year round, this part of California features big city conveniences and a small-town atmosphere. Think that’s a good combination for you? Time to get a place to call your own here, then! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Antelope apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.