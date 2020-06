Amenities

Spanish accents highlight this lovely two story home nestled comfortably in the Altadena Country Club area and enjoying enchanting mountain views. Featured are 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, formal living and dining rooms, gorgeous custom kitchen with separate prep area, lower level family room, master bath with Jacuzzi tub, dual zone central cooling and heating, and much, much more. An excellent executive opportunity in a wonderful location