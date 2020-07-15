All apartments in Alta Sierra
Find more places like 11525 Betty Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alta Sierra, CA
/
11525 Betty Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

11525 Betty Way

11525 Betty Way · (530) 274-7376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11525 Betty Way, Alta Sierra, CA 95949
Alta Sierra Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11525 Betty Way · Avail. Jul 17

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
11525 Betty Way Available 07/17/20 Nice Home in Alta Sierra on Large Lot - Recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath home with close to 2000 sq ft of living space.
Upstairs has wood style plank flooring in all rooms. Living room has nice built in wall to wall white cabinet built around a wood burning fireplace. TV is wall mounted.
Door to outside upper deck in living room .
Kitchen has granite counters, spring loaded cabinets, double ovens, french style refrigerator, bosch dishwasher, and cooktop with hot water tap above stove for filling pots. Great kitchen for a cook.
Master bedroom is upstairs and has nice walk in closet with built ins. Master bath has granite sink, tub and shower enclosure.
Downstairs has its own separate entrance at the back of the house. There is a living room , and one bedroom with a wall to wall closet. Downstairs bath is shower only.
Laundry room is downstairs and has newer LG washer and dryer for tenants use.
Perfect set up for an in law unit .
One car garage with work shop off the garage.
Nice shed in back yard that has wood style flooring, built in shelves and a heat and air unit.
Beautiful mature fully fenced in back yard.
Possible dog or cat with increased security deposit.

(RLNE5909616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11525 Betty Way have any available units?
11525 Betty Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11525 Betty Way have?
Some of 11525 Betty Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11525 Betty Way currently offering any rent specials?
11525 Betty Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11525 Betty Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11525 Betty Way is pet friendly.
Does 11525 Betty Way offer parking?
Yes, 11525 Betty Way offers parking.
Does 11525 Betty Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11525 Betty Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11525 Betty Way have a pool?
No, 11525 Betty Way does not have a pool.
Does 11525 Betty Way have accessible units?
No, 11525 Betty Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11525 Betty Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11525 Betty Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11525 Betty Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11525 Betty Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11525 Betty Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CALa Riviera, CAGrass Valley, CANevada City, CALake Wildwood, CANorth Auburn, CAAuburn, CA
Lincoln, CALinda, CAOroville East, CAMarysville, CAGold River, CAOroville, CAYuba City, CAGridley, CAFlorin, CALemon Hill, CAWoodland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity