11525 Betty Way Available 07/17/20 Nice Home in Alta Sierra on Large Lot - Recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath home with close to 2000 sq ft of living space.

Upstairs has wood style plank flooring in all rooms. Living room has nice built in wall to wall white cabinet built around a wood burning fireplace. TV is wall mounted.

Door to outside upper deck in living room .

Kitchen has granite counters, spring loaded cabinets, double ovens, french style refrigerator, bosch dishwasher, and cooktop with hot water tap above stove for filling pots. Great kitchen for a cook.

Master bedroom is upstairs and has nice walk in closet with built ins. Master bath has granite sink, tub and shower enclosure.

Downstairs has its own separate entrance at the back of the house. There is a living room , and one bedroom with a wall to wall closet. Downstairs bath is shower only.

Laundry room is downstairs and has newer LG washer and dryer for tenants use.

Perfect set up for an in law unit .

One car garage with work shop off the garage.

Nice shed in back yard that has wood style flooring, built in shelves and a heat and air unit.

Beautiful mature fully fenced in back yard.

Possible dog or cat with increased security deposit.



