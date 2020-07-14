All apartments in Alpine
Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes

1539 Tavern Rd · (619) 304-3142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1539 Tavern Rd, Alpine, CA 91901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 073 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 095 · Avail. now

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Elan Meadowwoods Apartment Homes for rent in Alpine, CA is a picturesque foothill village nestled among the oaks, sycamore, eucalyptus and pepper trees and alongside a wooded creek side. Located in San Diego's East County, it borders the Cleveland National Forest and is only a 20 minute drive east to the mountain recreation areas of the Cuyamaca State Park and the Laguna Mountains. You are minutes from San Diego and the Pacific Ocean. Our community reflects the style of country living that our residents favor, blending the conveniences of the 21st century with the appeal of timeless history.The community offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped electric kitchens, air conditioning, and large linen closets. For your pleasure, we have a sparkling swimming pool, basketball and volleyball courts, enjoyable recreational areas throughout the community, two on-site laundry facilities, a hi-tech fitness center, private fenced yards and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Meadowwoods welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply. Our residents appreciate the beauty of rural country while being captivated by the breathtaking beautiful desert terrain. The community has its own personality with foothill charm and forested mountains. While staying with us, take pleasure in several local delicious dining options at the many highly regarded restaurants or enjoy comfortable world class golf courses and their accommodations. However, if golf isn't your sport, you need not worry. If fun and relaxing is your destination, get away to some of San Diego's finest casinos and resorts offered in Alpine.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes have any available units?
Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes have?
Some of Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
