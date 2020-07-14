Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill

Elan Meadowwoods Apartment Homes for rent in Alpine, CA is a picturesque foothill village nestled among the oaks, sycamore, eucalyptus and pepper trees and alongside a wooded creek side. Located in San Diego's East County, it borders the Cleveland National Forest and is only a 20 minute drive east to the mountain recreation areas of the Cuyamaca State Park and the Laguna Mountains. You are minutes from San Diego and the Pacific Ocean. Our community reflects the style of country living that our residents favor, blending the conveniences of the 21st century with the appeal of timeless history.The community offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped electric kitchens, air conditioning, and large linen closets. For your pleasure, we have a sparkling swimming pool, basketball and volleyball courts, enjoyable recreational areas throughout the community, two on-site laundry facilities, a hi-tech fitness center, private fenced yards and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Meadowwoods welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply. Our residents appreciate the beauty of rural country while being captivated by the breathtaking beautiful desert terrain. The community has its own personality with foothill charm and forested mountains. While staying with us, take pleasure in several local delicious dining options at the many highly regarded restaurants or enjoy comfortable world class golf courses and their accommodations. However, if golf isn't your sport, you need not worry. If fun and relaxing is your destination, get away to some of San Diego's finest casinos and resorts offered in Alpine.