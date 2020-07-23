10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alpine, CA
Despite its location in Southern California, Alpine was named after the area's resemblance to an early resident's former home in Switzerland, which was presumably replete with Alpine trees.
Just a short drive from San Diego, this mountain-adjacent California neighborhood is technically a census-designated place. Want the luxury of living near an ideal beach-front city? You're raising your hands, we know. Alpine affords a reasonable car ride to the Pacific Ocean (in ideal traffic, you can make the trek to Ocean Beach in about 35 minutes or to La Jolla shore in about 40 minutes), while still maintaining a small town feel. Don't believe us? Despite neighboring a city with more than 1 million residents, you can actually hear crickets here at nightfall. See more
Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Alpine offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.
There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.
If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Alpine, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.
Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.