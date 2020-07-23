Apartment List
/
CA
/
alpine
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alpine, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Alpine offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flex... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
2 Units Available
Elán Summit Apartment Homes
2660 Alpine Blvd, Alpine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
650 sqft
Located just 20 minutes off Cuyamaca State Park. This newly remodeled community features updated appliances, private patios and private yards in some suites. On-site fitness center, pool and spa, and playground.
Results within 10 miles of Alpine
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
590 sqft
Units include air conditioners and additional storage. Residents can enjoy on-site amenities such as laundry, pool, and BBQ area. Conveniently situated near I-8 with proximity to Harry Griffen Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
634 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
25 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
670 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
12191 Cuyamaca College Dr. E. #202
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
664 sqft
Upper Unit in Montevina HOA - - Montevina Complex - Walking Distance to Cuyamaca College - Freshly Painted - New Carpet - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite - Full Size Washer/Dryer Included - Upper Unit - Carport Parking - Community Pool and

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
11586 Fury Ln #132
11586 Fury Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
707 sqft
1 Bedroom plus Loft in the Mirasol Complex Rancho San Diego - Large 1 bedroom + loft with vaulted ceilings. This unit is located in the Mirasol Complex. One of the best private location in the complex. Light & Bright.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
1304 ROXANNE DR - #18-UP1
1304 Roxanne Drive, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
We are a small family owned and operated business offering a spacious Remodel 1BR 1BA apartment located in El Cajon near the 67 north. Included is a full sized kitchen, refrigerator, gas stove, and lots of cabinet space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Jamul
12590 Old Campo Road
12590 Old Campo Rd, Jamul, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1500 sqft
Private, Secure , high end remodeled in 2009. Great opportunity for a single person. Rolling gate entry. Avocado Trees and yard has landscape service included in rental. Large Walk-in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
11802 Altadena Road
11802 Altadena Road, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
500 sqft
Newly remodeled home with high end finishes with Mountain Views! Great quite place to live/home office. House is a 1br/1ba with kitchen and washer/dryer and all utilities included. abundance of parking.

1 of 13

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9728 Marilla Dr. #803
9728 Marilla Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.
City Guide for Alpine, CA

Despite its location in Southern California, Alpine was named after the area's resemblance to an early resident's former home in Switzerland, which was presumably replete with Alpine trees.

Just a short drive from San Diego, this mountain-adjacent California neighborhood is technically a census-designated place. Want the luxury of living near an ideal beach-front city? You're raising your hands, we know. Alpine affords a reasonable car ride to the Pacific Ocean (in ideal traffic, you can make the trek to Ocean Beach in about 35 minutes or to La Jolla shore in about 40 minutes), while still maintaining a small town feel. Don't believe us? Despite neighboring a city with more than 1 million residents, you can actually hear crickets here at nightfall. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Alpine, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Alpine offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Alpine, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Similar Pages

Alpine Apartments under $1,600

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAPalm Springs, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CALakeside, CARancho San Diego, CAWinter Gardens, CABostonia, CARamona, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
La Presa, CABonita, CACoronado, CAImperial Beach, CAFairbanks Ranch, CARancho Santa Fe, CASolana Beach, CALake San Marcos, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CAFrench Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College