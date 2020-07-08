2157 Arnold Way #721

Amenities
Charming Alpine Condo located centrally in town - This freshly painted, second story 754 sq. ft. condo is available now. 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with a nice size walk-in-closet. Hardwood floors throughout the condo with a naturally lighted open living area with a fireplace. Balcony access from living area with washer and dryer included for easy laundry service. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and trash compactor. One Cat OK. Community pool ,spa and gym.
DRE01197438
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2137903)