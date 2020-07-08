All apartments in Alpine
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

2157 Arnold Way #721

2157 Arnold Way · No Longer Available
Location

2157 Arnold Way, Alpine, CA 91901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
dogs allowed
Charming Alpine Condo located centrally in town - This freshly painted, second story 754 sq. ft. condo is available now. 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with a nice size walk-in-closet. Hardwood floors throughout the condo with a naturally lighted open living area with a fireplace. Balcony access from living area with washer and dryer included for easy laundry service. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and trash compactor. One Cat OK. Community pool ,spa and gym.
DRE01197438

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2137903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2157 Arnold Way #721 have any available units?
2157 Arnold Way #721 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
What amenities does 2157 Arnold Way #721 have?
Some of 2157 Arnold Way #721's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2157 Arnold Way #721 currently offering any rent specials?
2157 Arnold Way #721 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2157 Arnold Way #721 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2157 Arnold Way #721 is pet friendly.
Does 2157 Arnold Way #721 offer parking?
No, 2157 Arnold Way #721 does not offer parking.
Does 2157 Arnold Way #721 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2157 Arnold Way #721 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2157 Arnold Way #721 have a pool?
Yes, 2157 Arnold Way #721 has a pool.
Does 2157 Arnold Way #721 have accessible units?
No, 2157 Arnold Way #721 does not have accessible units.
Does 2157 Arnold Way #721 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2157 Arnold Way #721 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2157 Arnold Way #721 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2157 Arnold Way #721 has units with air conditioning.

