2157 Arnold Way #721

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym pool hot tub dogs allowed

Charming Alpine Condo located centrally in town - This freshly painted, second story 754 sq. ft. condo is available now. 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with a nice size walk-in-closet. Hardwood floors throughout the condo with a naturally lighted open living area with a fireplace. Balcony access from living area with washer and dryer included for easy laundry service. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and trash compactor. One Cat OK. Community pool ,spa and gym.

DRE01197438



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2137903)