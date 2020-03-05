All apartments in Alpine
1434 Marshall Road Unit 50
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

1434 Marshall Road Unit 50

1434 Marshall Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1434 Marshall Rd, Alpine, CA 91901

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Large Condo in the Prestigious Silver Mountain Condominiums - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is on the bottom level of the wonderful Silver Mountain Condos in Alpine. The home features hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, granite countertops, newer stainless steal appliances and more! the space is split with the living room & kitchen between two large rooms, both accompanied with their own bathroom. Walk in closet in one room, En suite in the other! Washer and Dryer IN UNIT. Reserved parking 196 AND 187. The grounds are well kept with a small workout area, community pool, spa and bbq area.

We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).

Rental Requirements:
-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)
-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)
-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)
-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy
-There is NO smoking permitted at the home
-Please ask about our pet policy
-Lease Term: 1 Year

You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp

Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.

(RLNE4497300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 have any available units?
1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
What amenities does 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 have?
Some of 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 is pet friendly.
Does 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 offer parking?
Yes, 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 offers parking.
Does 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 have a pool?
Yes, 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 has a pool.
Does 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 have accessible units?
No, 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1434 Marshall Road Unit 50 does not have units with air conditioning.
