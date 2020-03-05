1434 Marshall Road Unit 50

Amenities

Large Condo in the Prestigious Silver Mountain Condominiums - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is on the bottom level of the wonderful Silver Mountain Condos in Alpine. The home features hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, granite countertops, newer stainless steal appliances and more! the space is split with the living room & kitchen between two large rooms, both accompanied with their own bathroom. Walk in closet in one room, En suite in the other! Washer and Dryer IN UNIT. Reserved parking 196 AND 187. The grounds are well kept with a small workout area, community pool, spa and bbq area.



We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).



Rental Requirements:

-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)

-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)

-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)

-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy

-There is NO smoking permitted at the home

-Please ask about our pet policy

-Lease Term: 1 Year



You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp



Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.



