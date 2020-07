Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets

Gated quiet Community of 10 units. Close to El camino college. 2 large master bedroom with own full bath and walk-in closet. Upgrades throughout, must see. No pets, FICO 600+ no Bankruptcy, Schedule an appointment to see the property. Won't last. Text or call today. Move-in ready. Bring 2 months bank statement, paystub and credit report. No application Fee.