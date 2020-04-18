All apartments in Alondra Park
Last updated April 18 2020

14715 Chadron Avenue

14715 Chadron Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14715 Chadron Avenue, Alondra Park, CA 90249
Alondra Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
valet service
Stunning Gardena 2bd/1ba Fully Remodeled Unit - 14715 Chadron Ave Gardena CA 90249

To schedule a viewing, Please text or call onsite manager Nancy Zavaleta 323-517-7888 or Ramiro 323-354-5057
Amenities Include:
*Modern, Bright and Spacious Floor plan!
*Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout
*Designer kitchen with quartz counter tops and back-splash. Includes Stainless steel appliance package and plenty of cabinet space
* New Bathroom with designer tile, hardware and cabinets with lots space
* New Paint
* 1 Assigned Parking in Secured car port parking
*On Site Laundry

Monthly Rent $1895
Security Deposit $1895 oac
SMALL PETS OK

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/gardena-ca?lid=13232710

(RLNE5702198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14715 Chadron Avenue have any available units?
14715 Chadron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alondra Park, CA.
What amenities does 14715 Chadron Avenue have?
Some of 14715 Chadron Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14715 Chadron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14715 Chadron Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14715 Chadron Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14715 Chadron Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14715 Chadron Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14715 Chadron Avenue offers parking.
Does 14715 Chadron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14715 Chadron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14715 Chadron Avenue have a pool?
No, 14715 Chadron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14715 Chadron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14715 Chadron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14715 Chadron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14715 Chadron Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14715 Chadron Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14715 Chadron Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

