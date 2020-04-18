14715 Chadron Avenue

Amenities

Stunning Gardena 2bd/1ba Fully Remodeled Unit - 14715 Chadron Ave Gardena CA 90249



To schedule a viewing, Please text or call onsite manager Nancy Zavaleta 323-517-7888 or Ramiro 323-354-5057

Amenities Include:

*Modern, Bright and Spacious Floor plan!

*Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout

*Designer kitchen with quartz counter tops and back-splash. Includes Stainless steel appliance package and plenty of cabinet space

* New Bathroom with designer tile, hardware and cabinets with lots space

* New Paint

* 1 Assigned Parking in Secured car port parking

*On Site Laundry



Monthly Rent $1895

Security Deposit $1895 oac

SMALL PETS OK



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/gardena-ca?lid=13232710



