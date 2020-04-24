1126 Marin Ave.

Amenities

TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome home to this renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located in the heart of Albany. Features: 1. Brand new kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and brand new appliances 2. 2 generous and bright bedrooms with recessed lighting. 3. Huge living room with great natural light, dual sliding doors that lead to an expansive balcony. 4. New paint throughout. 6. One gated parking space included. 7. On-site laundry room. With a Walk Score of 82, you are just steps from the vibrant Solano Avenue district, offering great restaurants, shopping and the yearly Solano Stroll Street Festival. This location is very walkable so many errands can be accomplished on foot. Sprouts and Whole Foods are less than 1 mile away! Commuting is easy from 1126 Marin Avenue. El Cerrito Plaza BART is approximately 1.5 miles away. Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco are easily accessible by Interstate 80/580. Access to coveted Albany Schools! Water/sewer and Garbage included.