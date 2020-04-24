All apartments in Albany
1126 Marin Ave.
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:02 AM

1126 Marin Ave

1126 Marin Avenue · (510) 915-1615
Location

1126 Marin Avenue, Albany, CA 94706
Dartmouth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome home to this renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located in the heart of Albany. Features: 1. Brand new kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and brand new appliances 2. 2 generous and bright bedrooms with recessed lighting. 3. Huge living room with great natural light, dual sliding doors that lead to an expansive balcony. 4. New paint throughout. 6. One gated parking space included. 7. On-site laundry room. With a Walk Score of 82, you are just steps from the vibrant Solano Avenue district, offering great restaurants, shopping and the yearly Solano Stroll Street Festival. This location is very walkable so many errands can be accomplished on foot. Sprouts and Whole Foods are less than 1 mile away! Commuting is easy from 1126 Marin Avenue. El Cerrito Plaza BART is approximately 1.5 miles away. Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco are easily accessible by Interstate 80/580. Access to coveted Albany Schools! Water/sewer and Garbage included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1126 Marin Ave have any available units?
1126 Marin Ave has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1126 Marin Ave have?
Some of 1126 Marin Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Marin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Marin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Marin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Marin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 1126 Marin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Marin Ave does offer parking.
Does 1126 Marin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Marin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Marin Ave have a pool?
No, 1126 Marin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Marin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1126 Marin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Marin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 Marin Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Marin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Marin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

