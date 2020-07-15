All apartments in Alamo
200 Alamo Square Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:05 PM

200 Alamo Square Drive

200 Alamo Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

200 Alamo Square Drive, Alamo, CA 94507
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Alamo. Gated and secluded. This unit is at the very end of the complex situated up in the trees and completely private. Fresh paint throughout. High vaulted ceilings and windows make this unit light and bright. Walk-in closet in the master. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Wood burning fireplace in the livingroom and detached two car garage.
Walk to downtown Alamo shopping and dining and just minutes to 680 freeway.
Community pool and gated entry make this Alamo living at it's best.

* This property will consider your well behaved pet with additional screening and deposit
* Tenant responsible for utilities. Owner pays garbage
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Minimum one year lease at $3100.00 per month and $3300.00 security deposit

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

We offer a safe and easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055

Jill Goolsby CalDRE #01849474
925-658-1415 x 5
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Pets may be considered with additional deposit and pet screening with nominal fee.

Tenant responsible for yard care

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

