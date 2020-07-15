200 Alamo Square Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Alamo. Gated and secluded. This unit is at the very end of the complex situated up in the trees and completely private. Fresh paint throughout. High vaulted ceilings and windows make this unit light and bright. Walk-in closet in the master. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Wood burning fireplace in the livingroom and detached two car garage.

Walk to downtown Alamo shopping and dining and just minutes to 680 freeway.

Community pool and gated entry make this Alamo living at it's best.



* This property will consider your well behaved pet with additional screening and deposit

* Tenant responsible for utilities. Owner pays garbage

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

* Minimum one year lease at $3100.00 per month and $3300.00 security deposit



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



We offer a safe and easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055



Jill Goolsby CalDRE #01849474

925-658-1415 x 5

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Pets may be considered with additional deposit and pet screening with nominal fee.



Tenant responsible for yard care



