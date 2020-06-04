1445 Danville Blvd Apt. #1

Amenities

Josh Haller - Agt: 925-4082725 - Alamo charmer!! Very large, completely remodeled end unit with private backyard. Just remodeled throughout! Largest unit in complex. 3 bdrms (2nd bedroom does not have closet) Perfect for baby room or office + 2.5 baths, @ 1,850 sq. ft., Small rear fenced yard and patio. In unit laundry. Fireplace. Large open floorpan. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout. All new windows. New rear fence. Forced heating & air. Dedicated carport parking with storage closet. Ideal location. Easy access to freeway, Iron Horse Trail, walkable to Peet's, Starbucks, Ace Hardware, Safeway, Alamo Plaza, etc....