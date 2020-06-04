All apartments in Alamo
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:44 PM

1445 Danville Blvd Apt. #1

1445 Danville Boulevard · (925) 408-2725
Location

1445 Danville Boulevard, Alamo, CA 94507
Westside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Josh Haller - Agt: 925-4082725 - Alamo charmer!! Very large, completely remodeled end unit with private backyard. Just remodeled throughout! Largest unit in complex. 3 bdrms (2nd bedroom does not have closet) Perfect for baby room or office + 2.5 baths, @ 1,850 sq. ft., Small rear fenced yard and patio. In unit laundry. Fireplace. Large open floorpan. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout. All new windows. New rear fence. Forced heating & air. Dedicated carport parking with storage closet. Ideal location. Easy access to freeway, Iron Horse Trail, walkable to Peet's, Starbucks, Ace Hardware, Safeway, Alamo Plaza, etc....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

