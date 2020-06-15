Amenities
14547 Palm Street Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Beautiful, Single-Family home in a perfect location. Within a couple miles of multiple schools, dining options, grocery stores, and Highway 18! Admire this homes gorgeous green lawn and blossoming shrubs that adds a stylish touch to the exterior look. With so much more to offer, this home will be ready soon! More information and photos coming soon. Call and schedule a future showing today!
Solar and Trash services are included in monthly rent!
Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.
Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.
Sorry, no pets.
Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).
