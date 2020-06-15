All apartments in Adelanto
14547 Palm Street

14547 Palm Street · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA 92301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14547 Palm Street · Avail. Jun 22

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
14547 Palm Street Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Beautiful, Single-Family home in a perfect location. Within a couple miles of multiple schools, dining options, grocery stores, and Highway 18! Admire this homes gorgeous green lawn and blossoming shrubs that adds a stylish touch to the exterior look. With so much more to offer, this home will be ready soon! More information and photos coming soon. Call and schedule a future showing today!

Solar and Trash services are included in monthly rent!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14547 Palm Street have any available units?
14547 Palm Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14547 Palm Street have?
Some of 14547 Palm Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14547 Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
14547 Palm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14547 Palm Street pet-friendly?
No, 14547 Palm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelanto.
Does 14547 Palm Street offer parking?
Yes, 14547 Palm Street does offer parking.
Does 14547 Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14547 Palm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14547 Palm Street have a pool?
No, 14547 Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 14547 Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 14547 Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14547 Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14547 Palm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14547 Palm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14547 Palm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
