Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:19 PM

46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yuma, AZ

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Tillman Estates
1 Unit Available
3743 S TILLMAN WAY
3743 South Tillaman Way, Yuma, AZ
This spacious pool home in the desirable subdivision Tillman Estates will not last long! Available for move-in July 2020. Call our office today for a private showing!

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3677 S Susannah Dr
3677 South Susannah Drive, Yuma, AZ
BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home in Trail Estates! - This four bedroom, two bathroom home is complete with vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room, large kitchen island and a good sized backyard with double gates on the side! The split floor plan offers

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3678 S Joshua Way
3678 South Joshua Way, Yuma, AZ
BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home in Trail Estates! - This four bedroom, two bathroom home is complete with vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room, large kitchen island and a good sized backyard with double gates on the side! The split floor plan offers

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eldorado Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3655 W. 22nd Pl. Bldg. 1 Unit C
3655 22nd Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
Fully Furnished- Like New Town Home - Don"t want to bother with purchasing furniture? Having it delivered? Moving it? Well here is your chance to rent a fully furnished, stylish, townhome in a desirable location! Three spacious bedrooms, two and

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ironwood Amended
1 Unit Available
2776 AVE 2 1/2 E
2776 South Avenue 2 1/2 East, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
1105 sqft
Ready for immediate move in! 3 bed/1.5 bath - tile throughout! Close to schools, shopping, fair grounds and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sunset Mountain Villas
1 Unit Available
9175 E 31 LN
9175 East 31st Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
One of a kind townhouse!Rarely do you find a home that offers you possibilities of a in house office, playroom or workout studio that doesn't leave you with one-less bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sunset Mesa
1 Unit Available
1436 W 13 ST
1436 West 13th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$975
Central townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Low maintenance backyard with side gate.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sierra Sunset
1 Unit Available
4879 W 21 PL
4879 West 21st Place, Yuma, AZ
FANTASTIC LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS! 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH FAMILY HOME! RECENTLY COMPLETELY UPDATED - NEWER CABINETS BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A 5 BURNER RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Villa Cordova
1 Unit Available
4390 W 15 ST
4390 West 15th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,500

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
San Marcos Casitas
1 Unit Available
2271 E 27 LN
2271 East 27th Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Popular San Marcos Casitas! Spacious 2 story condo ready for July move-in!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
4197 S BOXWOOD AVE
4197 South Boxwood Avenue, Yuma, AZ
4197 South Boxwood Avenue, Yuma, AZ

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
6272 E 40 PL
6272 East 40th Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This home is located in the desirable Ocotillo subdivision, Close to MCAS, shopping, and schools. New carpet to be installed throughout June 2020. Home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, large family and dining room and separate living space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sunset Mesa
1 Unit Available
1622 W 12 LN
1622 West 12th Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
This 3 bedroom home is located in the desirable Sunset Mesa community. The home offers a two car garage with a large backyard and a community pool for swimming.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sunset Mountain Villas
1 Unit Available
3042 S RAGEN DR
3042 South Ragen Drive, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This is an exceptional property with upgrades throughout. Original development builder. All appliances included. Island can be moved. Walk in pantry. Refrigerator has ice and water lines. Reverse osmosis and water softener.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
6212 E 43 ST
6212 East 43rd Street, Yuma, AZ
6212 East 43rd Street, Yuma, AZ

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ponderosa Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
2692 W 27 ST
2692 West 27th Street, Yuma, AZ
Great corner lot completely fenced swimming pool owner pay for pool and landscaping services. 2 Large shops structure attached to house. great for hobbies. Large back covered patio. Extra large master bedroom with an extra separate nursery or ....

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Las Brisas
1 Unit Available
2653 PALOMA AVE
2653 Paloma Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Community Pool Available July 1st

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Santa Maria
1 Unit Available
1253 S 13 AVE
1253 South 13th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready! Centrally located with just under 2000 SqFt of living space. Featuring 2 living areas and large bedrooms. Just at the end of a Cul-de-Sac with ample backyard space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
6247 E 40 LN
6247 East 40th Lane, Yuma, AZ
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in excellent condition. Appliances include gas range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, water softener, washer & dryer, garbage disposal, 2 refrigerators, chest freezer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
4532 S AGAVE AVE
4532 South Agave Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,400

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cibola Heights
1 Unit Available
2136 S 44th Dr
2136 44th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
CIBOLA HEIGHTS - Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Cibola Heights. Centrally Located, Nice Size backyard. Pets may be okay upon approval and Pet Fee. For addl details, and to schedule a showing contact Hailey Caragata @928-376-4500. (RLNE2524289)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Yuma
1 Unit Available
889 W 1 ST
889 W 1st St, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home available for move in now!

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Yuma Corona
1 Unit Available
785 W 37 ST
785 West 37th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready! Recently painted and carpeting installed. Call our office today for your private showing.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
4533 S AGAVE AVE
4533 South Agave Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,400

June 2020 Yuma Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Yuma Rent Report. Yuma rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Yuma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Yuma rent trends were flat over the past month

Yuma rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Yuma stand at $716 for a one-bedroom apartment and $952 for a two-bedroom. Yuma's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Yuma, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Yuma rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Yuma, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Yuma is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Yuma's median two-bedroom rent of $952 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Yuma.
    • While Yuma's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Yuma than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Yuma.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

