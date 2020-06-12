Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:38 PM

14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yuma, AZ

Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Regency Square Apartments
2350 S Avenue B, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$815
675 sqft
Community amenities in luxury complex include spa, two pools and laundry care center. Homes feature A/C, private patios and open floor plans. Located in Yuma, close to the Yuma International Airport.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Quinta at Barkley Ranch
1 Unit Available
4573 W. La Quinta Loop
4573 West La Quinta Loop, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1662 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL IN LA QUINTA! - Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath home in La Quinta. This home is available only for a 6 month lease. Located in a gated subdivision with access to the clubhouse and pool.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Magnolia Village
1 Unit Available
1048 S Jewel Ave
1048 South Jewel Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$800
865 sqft
55 +community, Magnolia Villages - Property Id: 172639 16X54 single wide mobile with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in 55+ community. Upgraded flooring and walk in shower in master bath. Access ramp at main entry with outside patio.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Del Valle Terrace
1 Unit Available
2136 S 14 AVE
2136 South 14th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage town home for rent in Del Valle Terraces.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Las Brisas
1 Unit Available
2657 S GARDENIA AVE
2657 South Gardenia Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Very well maintained two bedroom house with office and large back yard in a quiet neighborhood of desert ridge, this property is near college, Water, sewer, trash and electricity plus landscaping included this price.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1802 W 3 PL
1802 West 3rd Place, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1802 W 3 PL in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Yuma
1 Unit Available
101 S 9 AVE
101 South 9th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home available for move in now!

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Del Valle Terrace
1 Unit Available
2160 S DEL VALLE WY
2160 South Del Valle Way, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Furnished 2 bed 2 ba 2 car townhouse in the center of town close to the hospital. Beautiful floors, new black appliances, flat cook top, step down family room with fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Yuma

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southern Sands Mobile
1 Unit Available
10228 E. 30th St.
10228 East 30th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom with office/den Modular Home in Foothills - Available Now Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom with Office/Den, 1 bathroom Modular Home. Includes furniture, housewares and utilities (except cable/internet).
Results within 5 miles of Yuma

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Rancho Del Oro
1 Unit Available
10628 S VIA SALIDA
10628 South via Salida, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage is located in the Rancho Del Oro neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. Only a short commute to YPG and MCAS.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Yuma East
1 Unit Available
11462 E 39 PL
11462 East 39th Lane, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
55+ 2 bed 2 ba+den in the desirable Yuma East. $35.00 yearly fee, with option of joining the clubhouse for $150 Year. Plenty of storage and RV parking

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Yuma East
1 Unit Available
11230 E 37 PL
11230 East 37th Place, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cute, furnished, 2bed 2 bath 2 car, in the popular Oasis del Estes Town homes. Tile through-out, Contemporary furniture , comes complete with Washer & Dryer down to the dishes.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Rancho Del Oro
1 Unit Available
10589 S VIA SALIDA
10589 South via Salida, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
A great two bedroom, two bath in Mesa Del Sol. With a private backyard, and a community pool, this is a great rental. Brnd new carpet and new garage door.

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
El Camino Casitas
1 Unit Available
10688 CAMINO DEL SOL
10688 South Camino Del Sol, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
Two bedroom condo on the second floor over looking the driving range of the Mesa Del Sol Golf Course. Washer, dryer, refregerator included. Owner pays the association fees and water, sewer, trash. Community pool and spa.

June 2020 Yuma Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Yuma Rent Report. Yuma rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Yuma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Yuma rent trends were flat over the past month

Yuma rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Yuma stand at $716 for a one-bedroom apartment and $952 for a two-bedroom. Yuma's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Yuma, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Yuma rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Yuma, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Yuma is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Yuma's median two-bedroom rent of $952 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Yuma.
    • While Yuma's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Yuma than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Yuma.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

