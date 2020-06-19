6108 E MORNING LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

Only a handful of these 2089 sf 3 bed, 2.5 bath condos were built in Sunset Terraces! You canNOT beat having this much interior space w/ the luxury this GATED neighborhood has to offer! Huge high end kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless appliances, raised panel cabinets, & travertine floors! 2 tone interior paint, water softener, fridge, washer/dryer, marble bath counters w/ tiled showers are a few of the many upgrades. Front courtyard is lush and inviting & large covered patio in back has great views!!