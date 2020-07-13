Rent Calculator
Home
/
Yuma, AZ
/
2835 W 27 PL
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:40 AM
2835 W 27 PL
2835 West 27th Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2835 West 27th Place, Yuma, AZ 85364
Ponderosa Valley Estates
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LAS CASITAS CORNER HOUSE 3 BDMS 2 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE CORNER LOT AVAILABLE JULY 15TH 2020 CALL AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT NO DOGS ALLOWED!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2835 W 27 PL have any available units?
2835 W 27 PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yuma, AZ
.
How much is rent in Yuma, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Yuma Rent Report
.
Is 2835 W 27 PL currently offering any rent specials?
2835 W 27 PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 W 27 PL pet-friendly?
No, 2835 W 27 PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Yuma
.
Does 2835 W 27 PL offer parking?
Yes, 2835 W 27 PL offers parking.
Does 2835 W 27 PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 W 27 PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 W 27 PL have a pool?
No, 2835 W 27 PL does not have a pool.
Does 2835 W 27 PL have accessible units?
No, 2835 W 27 PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 W 27 PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 W 27 PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2835 W 27 PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2835 W 27 PL does not have units with air conditioning.
