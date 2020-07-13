All apartments in Yuma
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:40 AM

2835 W 27 PL

2835 West 27th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2835 West 27th Place, Yuma, AZ 85364
Ponderosa Valley Estates

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LAS CASITAS CORNER HOUSE 3 BDMS 2 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE CORNER LOT AVAILABLE JULY 15TH 2020 CALL AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT NO DOGS ALLOWED!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 W 27 PL have any available units?
2835 W 27 PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yuma, AZ.
How much is rent in Yuma, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Yuma Rent Report.
Is 2835 W 27 PL currently offering any rent specials?
2835 W 27 PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 W 27 PL pet-friendly?
No, 2835 W 27 PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yuma.
Does 2835 W 27 PL offer parking?
Yes, 2835 W 27 PL offers parking.
Does 2835 W 27 PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 W 27 PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 W 27 PL have a pool?
No, 2835 W 27 PL does not have a pool.
Does 2835 W 27 PL have accessible units?
No, 2835 W 27 PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 W 27 PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 W 27 PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2835 W 27 PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2835 W 27 PL does not have units with air conditioning.
