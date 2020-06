Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Furnished 2 bed 2 ba 2 car townhouse in the center of town close to the hospital. Beautiful floors, new black appliances, flat cook top, step down family room with fireplace. planked rotunda ceiling in one room, garden tub and tiled shower in the master. Enjoy sunsets on the covered tiled patio at the end of the day. Have your own furniture? 1800.00 mo 1 yr lease. Need short term furnished? $2000.00 mo Call for details! Available May 1 2020