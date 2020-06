Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking pool fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key. Covered assigned parking also available near the your front door. 1 pet under 20 lbs. No Section 8**AGENTS, SEE REALTOR REMARKS**