11607 W DURAN Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom home with large den that can be used as a bedroom! With just over 1700 sq feet you have plenty of room for the entire family! Located in the heart of Youngtown! Close to shopping schools freeway and so much more! This home as all appliances included and full backyard landscaping! Take a look you won't be disappointed!