Youngtown, AZ
11607 W DURAN Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

11607 W DURAN Avenue

11607 West Duran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11607 West Duran Avenue, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Agua Fria Ranch

Amenities

3 bedroom home with large den that can be used as a bedroom! With just over 1700 sq feet you have plenty of room for the entire family! Located in the heart of Youngtown! Close to shopping schools freeway and so much more! This home as all appliances included and full backyard landscaping! Take a look you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11607 W DURAN Avenue have any available units?
11607 W DURAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
What amenities does 11607 W DURAN Avenue have?
Some of 11607 W DURAN Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11607 W DURAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11607 W DURAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11607 W DURAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11607 W DURAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngtown.
Does 11607 W DURAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11607 W DURAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 11607 W DURAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11607 W DURAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11607 W DURAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 11607 W DURAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11607 W DURAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11607 W DURAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11607 W DURAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11607 W DURAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 11607 W DURAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11607 W DURAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
