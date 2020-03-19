11607 West Duran Avenue, Youngtown, AZ 85363 Agua Fria Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
3 bedroom home with large den that can be used as a bedroom! With just over 1700 sq feet you have plenty of room for the entire family! Located in the heart of Youngtown! Close to shopping schools freeway and so much more! This home as all appliances included and full backyard landscaping! Take a look you won't be disappointed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11607 W DURAN Avenue have any available units?
11607 W DURAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
What amenities does 11607 W DURAN Avenue have?
Some of 11607 W DURAN Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11607 W DURAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11607 W DURAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.