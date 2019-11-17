11595 W Carol Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Agua Fria Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Agua Fria Ranch is available for immediate move in! This Pulte home has new carpet and paint. It features a kitchen island, ceiling fans, covered patio, finished backyard and more! Property is located near schools, shopping, parks and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4307799)