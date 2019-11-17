All apartments in Youngtown
11595 W Carol Ave

11595 West Carol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11595 West Carol Avenue, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Agua Fria Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Agua Fria Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Agua Fria Ranch is available for immediate move in! This Pulte home has new carpet and paint. It features a kitchen island, ceiling fans, covered patio, finished backyard and more! Property is located near schools, shopping, parks and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4307799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11595 W Carol Ave have any available units?
11595 W Carol Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
What amenities does 11595 W Carol Ave have?
Some of 11595 W Carol Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11595 W Carol Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11595 W Carol Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11595 W Carol Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11595 W Carol Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11595 W Carol Ave offer parking?
No, 11595 W Carol Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11595 W Carol Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11595 W Carol Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11595 W Carol Ave have a pool?
No, 11595 W Carol Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11595 W Carol Ave have accessible units?
No, 11595 W Carol Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11595 W Carol Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11595 W Carol Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11595 W Carol Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11595 W Carol Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

