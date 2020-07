Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

STUDIO CASITA - VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - NICE UPDATED STUDIO CASITA WITH WATER, ELECTRIC AND INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT.

COUNTRY SETTING WITH VIEWS OF MOUNTAINS AND HORSE FARMS, YET STILL CONVENIENT TO ALL THE VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK AMENITIES.

FEATURES INCLUDE NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES, FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER, BATHROOM WITH SHOWER AND BUILT IN WARDROBE/STORAGE CABINET.

MINI-SPLIT HEATING AND AC UNIT. NO PETS. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN AGENT SHOWING.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886589)