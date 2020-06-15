65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL

Amenities

65 Red Fox Lane Sedona, Az 86351 - ***COVID-19 UPDATE*** We are actively working to provide a video to give a better feel of the property. If you are sick or have been sick recently, please do not request a showing. If the property is tenant occupied, we may not be able to show the property until its vacant. Please call or email the office with any questions. Thank you. S.E.P.M.



3BR/2BA + Office $2095.00/MO single family home located in the Village of Oak Creek. Built in 1991, approx 2,095 sq ft and located on .4 of an acre. Living room features fireplace and opens to covered back yard patio area. Kitchen showcases gas stove, window above sink with views of the backyard, island, desk area and opens to laundry room, garage. Separate dining room/family room area. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and master bathroom offers two sinks with tub/shower combination. Two bedrooms and office share a bathroom. Double car garage. Fenced backyard. Property is on Propane. Security Deposit $2095.00, with monthly landscaping of the yard. Refundable Cleaning Deposit $600.00 NO SMOKING. Owner may consider a pet. We do not advertise on Craigslist. The property is tenant occupied please contact the office with any questions.



