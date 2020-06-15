All apartments in Village of Oak Creek
Find more places like 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Village of Oak Creek, AZ
/
65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL

65 Red Fox Lane · (928) 282-6969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Village of Oak Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

65 Red Fox Lane, Village of Oak Creek, AZ 86351

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
65 Red Fox Lane Sedona, Az 86351 - ***COVID-19 UPDATE*** We are actively working to provide a video to give a better feel of the property. If you are sick or have been sick recently, please do not request a showing. If the property is tenant occupied, we may not be able to show the property until its vacant. Please call or email the office with any questions. Thank you. S.E.P.M.

3BR/2BA + Office $2095.00/MO single family home located in the Village of Oak Creek. Built in 1991, approx 2,095 sq ft and located on .4 of an acre. Living room features fireplace and opens to covered back yard patio area. Kitchen showcases gas stove, window above sink with views of the backyard, island, desk area and opens to laundry room, garage. Separate dining room/family room area. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and master bathroom offers two sinks with tub/shower combination. Two bedrooms and office share a bathroom. Double car garage. Fenced backyard. Property is on Propane. Security Deposit $2095.00, with monthly landscaping of the yard. Refundable Cleaning Deposit $600.00 NO SMOKING. Owner may consider a pet. We do not advertise on Craigslist. The property is tenant occupied please contact the office with any questions.

(RLNE5764763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL have any available units?
65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL have?
Some of 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL currently offering any rent specials?
65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL pet-friendly?
No, 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Village of Oak Creek.
Does 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL offer parking?
Yes, 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL does offer parking.
Does 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL have a pool?
No, 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL does not have a pool.
Does 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL have accessible units?
No, 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL does not have accessible units.
Does 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Village of Oak Creek 3 BedroomsVillage of Oak Creek Apartments with Balcony
Village of Oak Creek Apartments with GarageVillage of Oak Creek Dog Friendly Apartments
Village of Oak Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Flagstaff, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Sedona, AZPayson, AZ
Verde Village, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona UniversityYavapai College
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity