60 Canyon Spur

Amenities

patio / balcony carport stainless steel pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

CONDO - CANYON MESA COUNTRY CLUB - CUTE CONDO NESTLED IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF CANYON MESA COUNTRY CLUB. THIS HOME FEATURES A STONE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, NEW CARPETING, KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, MICROWAVE AND PLENTY OF CABINETS. FRONT ENTRY PATIO AS WELL AS A REAR PATIO WITH ACCESS FROM BOTH BEDROOMS. RESERVE PARKING FOR ONE CAR IN COVERED CARPORT.

BRING YOUR GOLF CLUBS FOR A CHALLENGE ON 9 HOLE EXECUTIVE GOLF COURSE OR RELAX IN THE COMPLEX POOL AFTER A GAME OF TENNIS. SORRY, NO PETS. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN AGENT SHOWING.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4857252)