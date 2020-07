Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

380 Concho Drive Available 08/05/20 HOUSE - RED ROCK VIEWS - GREAT HOME, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD AND RED ROCK VIEWS!

LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND OFFSET DINING AREA.

KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS, NEW DISHWASHER AND AN EAT-IN AREA WITH VIEWS OF BELL ROCK & CASTLE ROCK AND ACCESS TO THE LARGE FRONT PATIO.

THERE IS A MASTER WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE SINKS, LARGE SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER.

SECOND BEDROOM WITH ACCESS TO REAR PATIO AND NICE YARD.

THERE IS ALSO THIRD BEDROOM WITH VIEWS, ANOTHER FULL BATH,

LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER AND A TWO CAR GARAGE. LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. PET NEGOTIABLE. LIVE THE SEDONA LIFESTYLE IN THE VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK. HERE YOU WILL FIND THREE GOLF COURSES, HIKING TRAILS, A VARIETY OF DINING OPTIONS, AN UPSCALE GROCER AND A HEALTH CLUB & SPA . PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN AGENT SHOWING.



