520 S. Mill

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

HOUSE: PATIO HOME-SAWMILL GARDENS PATIO HOMES - PATIO HOME: 2 STORY PATIO HOME WITH NICE FINISHES AND VIEWS FROM ROOF TOP BALCONY, THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY HAS BEEN REFURBISHED THROUGHOUT, MAHOGANY WOOD FLOORING AND UPGRADED WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, MASTER SUITES ON EACH LEVEL, GARDEN BATH TUB W/SEPARATE SHOWER ENCLOSURE, FIREPLACE IN BOTH LIVING ROOM AND UPSTAIRS LOFT WITH ACCESS TO PRIVATE BALCONY. DOWNSTAIRS SUITE HAS OWN PATIO, MASTER BEDROOM ALSO HAS OWN PATIO, A/C WITH FORCED HEAT, WASHER DRYER HOOK UPS, DOUBLE GARAGE, WATER SOFTENER, CENTRAL VACUUM, COTTONWOOD LOCATION, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, & SCHOOLS, AND IN A PLANNED/HOA COMMUNITY, NO RV OR ON STREET PARKING. 3% TAX COLLECTED IN ADDITION TO MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. A MUST SEE! **PET NEGOTIABLE UPON APPROVED APPLICATION ONLY 10LBS OR LESS. INCLUDES TRASH SERVICE (C-7).



