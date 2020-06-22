All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:12 AM

1330 E 10th Street

1330 East 10th Street · (520) 314-4375
Location

1330 East 10th Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Rincon Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Pre-Leasing for August 2020. 3 Bed/3 Bath Stand Alone Home. Located at 10th St and Highland, 5-10 minute walk to campus. Two of the bedrooms have attached bathrooms and walk-in closets. The third bathroom is a hall bath but has a shower. The house has tile throughout, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, and an attached, enclosed laundry room. The house is situated on a gated lot for added security. There is one other home on the lot, and the two homes share a parking lot - there are plenty of parking spaces for each. Tenants pay all utilities. This home is offered as NON-SMOKING. Pets subject to owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 E 10th Street have any available units?
1330 E 10th Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 E 10th Street have?
Some of 1330 E 10th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 E 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1330 E 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 E 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 E 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1330 E 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1330 E 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 1330 E 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 E 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 E 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1330 E 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1330 E 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1330 E 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 E 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 E 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
