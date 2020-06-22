1330 E 10th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Pre-Leasing for August 2020. 3 Bed/3 Bath Stand Alone Home. Located at 10th St and Highland, 5-10 minute walk to campus. Two of the bedrooms have attached bathrooms and walk-in closets. The third bathroom is a hall bath but has a shower. The house has tile throughout, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, and an attached, enclosed laundry room. The house is situated on a gated lot for added security. There is one other home on the lot, and the two homes share a parking lot - there are plenty of parking spaces for each. Tenants pay all utilities. This home is offered as NON-SMOKING. Pets subject to owner approval.