143 Apartments for rent in Sun Lakes, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sun Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Last updated June 14
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23828 S VACATION Way
23828 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
This is a fully furnished vacation home.

Last updated June 14
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9644 E NACOMA Drive
9644 East Nacoma Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1575 sqft
Oakwood Country Club amenities! This single story villa is in the best interior location on the end with widest green common area views and Mature shade trees. Vaulted ceilings and 180 degrees of windows make this villa light and bright.

Last updated June 14
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23804 S VACATION Way
23804 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1572 sqft
Oakwood Country Club Designer Furnished Villa! Absolutely stunning, light and bright single story villa minimum lease length is one month per HOA. Four months minimum if Jan-April leased.

Last updated June 14
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23833 S PLEASANT Way
23833 S Pleasant Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
Gorgeous Furnished Villa! Available June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021 by the month or long term.

Last updated June 13
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25845 S. Howard Drive
25845 S Howard Dr, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
55+ Sun Lakes Community Fully Furnished Rental!! - Located next to Cottonwood Palo Verde Golf Club! Perfect location in 55+ community! Lovely home with tile in kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms featuring

Last updated June 13
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
8941 E Sun Lakes Blvd S
8941 East Sun Lakes Boulevard South, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1440 sqft
This lovely home is located within the 55+ adult community of Sun Lakes, where you'll never run out of clubs to join and activities to partake in. Visit https://www.sunlakesofarizona.com/ for a full description.
Last updated June 14
$
10 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.
Last updated June 14
$
Octotillo
13 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1058 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14
$
33 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.

Last updated June 14
Octotillo
1 Unit Available
1905 W PERIWINKLE Way
1905 West Periwinkle Way, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1338 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN THE BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTEFINO VILLAGE IN OCOTILLO. THIS HOME FEATURES 10 FOOT CEILINGS, NEUTRAL TWO TONED PAINT, LOTS OF TILE, AND NEUTRAL CARPET.

Last updated June 14
Fulton Ranch
1 Unit Available
4777 S FULTON RANCH Boulevard
4777 S Fulton Ranch Blvd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a Luxury gated community surrounded by a beautiful lake! This upscale townhouse offers 2 bedrooms l 2 full bathrooms l Kitchen with stainless steel appliances,granite counter top & a kitchen island.

Last updated June 13
Fulton Ranch
1 Unit Available
4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078
4777 Southwest Fulton Ranch Boulevard, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 Available 08/17/20 Luxurious Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in Serenity Shores - This condo has been set up for specifically for guests. You won't find personal belongings in the unit.
Results within 5 miles of Sun Lakes
Last updated June 14
Fox Crossing
9 Units Available
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1182 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,371
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1276 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14
Octotillo
25 Units Available
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,153
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1290 sqft
Residents live on stunning 1,900 acres with rolling fairways, tall trees and waterfalls. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes access to gym, pool, yoga and car-charging stations.
Last updated June 14
$
Downtown Chandler
18 Units Available
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
Last updated June 14
37 Units Available
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1488 sqft
Great location close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall and San Tan Village. Community includes parking, pool and trash valet. Units feature dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14
$
16 Units Available
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Intel, Chandler Regional Hospital, and Wells Fargo. Apartments have nine foot ceilings, wood-vinyl plank flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes pool, BBQs, and cabanas.
Last updated June 14
$
15 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1254 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
Last updated June 14
$
16 Units Available
Trevi
635 S Ellis St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just a short drive away from Chandler's best dining options and coolest golf courses. Residents have access to resort-style swimming pools, spas, a fitness center, Wi-Fi enabled clubhouse and game rooms.
Last updated June 14
26 Units Available
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1268 sqft
Camden Pecos Ranch is a pet-friendly community. Units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances. The area is just off 202 Loop, and just 2 miles from Chandler Fashion Center.
Last updated June 14
$
18 Units Available
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,098
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1400 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes in a gated community with swimming pool, spa and poolside cabanas. Beautiful views of the desert landscape. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel sinks, granite counters and black appliances.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Chandler
12 Units Available
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,093
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,533
1726 sqft
Walking distance to Folley Park in pleasant Chandler location. Load of amenities, including courtyard, elevator and business center. 24-gym with yoga and pool. Dogs and cats welcome in modern, new apartments.
Last updated June 14
$
19 Units Available
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,162
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1166 sqft
This is where elegance meets style. Fresh interiors with hardwood floors, granite counters and central air for comfort. Nest technology throughout the community with features like a yoga studio, refreshing pool, gym and coffee bar.
City Guide for Sun Lakes, AZ

"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train / And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day / Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky / And music meant more than fortune or fame" -- From "Hey Willie" by Waylon Jennings

Sun Lakes is a census-designated place about a half hour away from Phoenix. But more than that, it's an active adult community. Whatever your age bracket, you should start your search for housing for rent today. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sun Lakes, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sun Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

