Sun Lakes, AZ
9922 E DONEGAL Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 PM

9922 East Donegal Court · (480) 382-4450
Location

9922 East Donegal Court, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1909 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
**Stated pricing for current off-season, thru Oct 2020** This lovely, Sun Lakes (Cottonwood), property sits at the end of the cul-de-sac, on the largest lot, of nearly a quarter acre. I've just had a fantastic update, from new exterior/interior paint, updated spa-like baths, modern lighting fixtures, and best of all - everything in the property is BRAND NEW - all furniture, all mattresses, all bedding, all kitchen items, all patio furniture - EVERYTHING! I'm awaiting my first visitors - come see me soon! Premium DirecTV service for all 3 TV's is included, as is high speed wireless internet, Google Nest, and professional landscape service. The entire property is yours to enjoy - fresh to the market from a renovation! Golf cart also included, as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9922 E DONEGAL Court have any available units?
9922 E DONEGAL Court has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9922 E DONEGAL Court have?
Some of 9922 E DONEGAL Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9922 E DONEGAL Court currently offering any rent specials?
9922 E DONEGAL Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9922 E DONEGAL Court pet-friendly?
No, 9922 E DONEGAL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9922 E DONEGAL Court offer parking?
Yes, 9922 E DONEGAL Court does offer parking.
Does 9922 E DONEGAL Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9922 E DONEGAL Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9922 E DONEGAL Court have a pool?
No, 9922 E DONEGAL Court does not have a pool.
Does 9922 E DONEGAL Court have accessible units?
No, 9922 E DONEGAL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9922 E DONEGAL Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9922 E DONEGAL Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9922 E DONEGAL Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9922 E DONEGAL Court does not have units with air conditioning.
