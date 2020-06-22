9841 East Gemini Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom home with open floorplan in 55+ community. Home features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Two full bedroom/bath with den/office, two and a half car garage for golf cart or storage. Home is in an adult gated community with wonderful amenities such as golf course, swimming pool, work out facilities, and clubhouse.

Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1500

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

no pets

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.