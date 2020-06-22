All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:40 PM

9841 East Gemini Place

9841 East Gemini Place · (480) 630-8546
Location

9841 East Gemini Place, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom home with open floorplan in 55+ community. Home features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Two full bedroom/bath with den/office, two and a half car garage for golf cart or storage. Home is in an adult gated community with wonderful amenities such as golf course, swimming pool, work out facilities, and clubhouse.
Property Available Now

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1500
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
no pets
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9841 East Gemini Place have any available units?
9841 East Gemini Place has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9841 East Gemini Place have?
Some of 9841 East Gemini Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9841 East Gemini Place currently offering any rent specials?
9841 East Gemini Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9841 East Gemini Place pet-friendly?
No, 9841 East Gemini Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9841 East Gemini Place offer parking?
Yes, 9841 East Gemini Place offers parking.
Does 9841 East Gemini Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9841 East Gemini Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9841 East Gemini Place have a pool?
Yes, 9841 East Gemini Place has a pool.
Does 9841 East Gemini Place have accessible units?
No, 9841 East Gemini Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9841 East Gemini Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9841 East Gemini Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9841 East Gemini Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9841 East Gemini Place does not have units with air conditioning.
