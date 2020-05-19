9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive

Amenities
Vacation Rental Available for December 2019 and May To December 2020 only.Pristine Sun Lakes Oakwood Vacation Home!This fabulous single-story home is located in the prestigious, gated Sun Lakes Oakwood community on Sunridge Drive. The popular Palmera floor plan features a great room, spacious island kitchen with separate dining room, combination den/office, master bedroom with King bed + large en suite + walk-in closet, Queen guest room, main bath, laundry room, extended patio, putting green, golf cart and 2-car garage. You're sure to find all the comforts of home in this attractively furnished Desert Southwest property, including: CenturyLink High Speed Internet, Direct TV, Television (2X), CD/DVD Player, Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Range Oven/Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fully Appointed Kitchen - Dishware, Cookware, Bakeware, Small Appliances,Silverware, Cooking Utensils, Storage Containers, Spices, etc.
Laundry Appliances - Washer, Iron and Ironing Board
King and Queen beds
Luxury Bed and Bath Linens
Computer Desk
Attractive Landscaping with Putting Green
Patio Tables (2X) & Chairs (8X), Chaise Lounge (2X), Outdoor Gas Grill & Utensils
No Smoking, No Pets
Month-to-Month Availability Now Until December 31, 2019