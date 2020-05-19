All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive

9840 East Sunridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9840 East Sunridge Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Vacation Rental Available for December 2019 and May To December 2020 only.Pristine Sun Lakes Oakwood Vacation Home!This fabulous single-story home is located in the prestigious, gated Sun Lakes Oakwood community on Sunridge Drive. The popular Palmera floor plan features a great room, spacious island kitchen with separate dining room, combination den/office, master bedroom with King bed + large en suite + walk-in closet, Queen guest room, main bath, laundry room, extended patio, putting green, golf cart and 2-car garage. You're sure to find all the comforts of home in this attractively furnished Desert Southwest property, including: CenturyLink High Speed Internet, Direct TV, Television (2X), CD/DVD Player, Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Range Oven/Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fully Appointed Kitchen - Dishware, Cookware, Bakeware, Small Appliances,Silverware, Cooking Utensils, Storage Containers, Spices, etc.
Laundry Appliances - Washer, Iron and Ironing Board
King and Queen beds
Luxury Bed and Bath Linens
Computer Desk
Attractive Landscaping with Putting Green
Patio Tables (2X) & Chairs (8X), Chaise Lounge (2X), Outdoor Gas Grill & Utensils
No Smoking, No Pets
Month-to-Month Availability Now Until December 31, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive have any available units?
9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9840 E SUNRIDGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun Lakes 2 BedroomsSun Lakes Apartments with Garage
Sun Lakes Apartments with GymSun Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun Lakes Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College