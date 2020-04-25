9702 E COCHISE Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Active Adult Community. Furnished Vacation Rental - Available March and April 2020 Only. Relaxation awaits you in this Beautiful retreat In Cottonwood at Sun Lakes with lake and golf course views in the Active Adult Community of Sun Lakes. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is fully furnished. Have breakfast in the eat in kitchen, lunch on the back patio or dinner in the formal dining room. The large living room is complete with a fireplace. Two sliding glass doors lead you to the covered patio where you can relax the day away. This home includes the use of a golf cart. Available for TWO Months Only March and April 2020