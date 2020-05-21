All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 9615 E BUD Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
9615 E BUD Court
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:40 PM

9615 E BUD Court

9615 East Bud Court · (480) 437-4990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9615 East Bud Court, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Available July 5, 2020 thru November 30, 2020. Beautifully remodeled and fully furnished home w/ golf cart included in an award winning Adult community offering resort amenities with all the comforts of home. Ideal for someone who needs a place temporarily! Hard to find a rental with a heated pool. 2/2 with Den, Den has Murphy Bed as well, 1600 sq. ft. Garage plus Carport. community has six golf courses, tennis, health clubs, pools, private bars and restaurants, Pickleball, racketball and more. Off season $1850/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9615 E BUD Court have any available units?
9615 E BUD Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9615 E BUD Court have?
Some of 9615 E BUD Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9615 E BUD Court currently offering any rent specials?
9615 E BUD Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 E BUD Court pet-friendly?
No, 9615 E BUD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9615 E BUD Court offer parking?
Yes, 9615 E BUD Court does offer parking.
Does 9615 E BUD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9615 E BUD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 E BUD Court have a pool?
Yes, 9615 E BUD Court has a pool.
Does 9615 E BUD Court have accessible units?
No, 9615 E BUD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 E BUD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9615 E BUD Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9615 E BUD Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9615 E BUD Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9615 E BUD Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun Lakes 2 BedroomsSun Lakes Apartments with Garage
Sun Lakes Apartments with GymSun Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun Lakes Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity