9615 E BUD Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool racquetball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool racquetball court garage tennis court

Available July 5, 2020 thru November 30, 2020. Beautifully remodeled and fully furnished home w/ golf cart included in an award winning Adult community offering resort amenities with all the comforts of home. Ideal for someone who needs a place temporarily! Hard to find a rental with a heated pool. 2/2 with Den, Den has Murphy Bed as well, 1600 sq. ft. Garage plus Carport. community has six golf courses, tennis, health clubs, pools, private bars and restaurants, Pickleball, racketball and more. Off season $1850/month.