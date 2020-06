Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Like new home, just remodeled and ready for executive tenants. Available September 1, 2020 Thru December 1, 2020 ideal for someone in need of temporary housing. Quiet, gated community adjacent to Ocotillo and Intel, Paypal, Northrop Grumman, Price Road Corridor. Age restricted to 40+ Non-smoking and pet free preferred, call for details. fully furnished. TV and internet package available for an additional $139/month or tenant may use their own choice of vendor with Seller Approval.