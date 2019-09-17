9238 E Olive Ln S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom spacious open floor plan home located in the lovely 55 + Sun Lakes Active Adult Community with so much to offer. This home boasts a large Arizona Room and a full length covered carport. Several mature fruit bearing trees. Lovely built ins in the Dining & Family Room in custom colors. Community features: Golf course, pitch & putt, driving range, clubhouse, billiards, library, bike/walking paths, fishing lakes, heated pool and spa, health center, tennis courts, horseshoes, lounge,restaurant, and entertainment.