9238 E Olive Ln S

Amenities
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom spacious open floor plan home located in the lovely 55 + Sun Lakes Active Adult Community with so much to offer. This home boasts a large Arizona Room and a full length covered carport. Several mature fruit bearing trees. Lovely built ins in the Dining & Family Room in custom colors. Community features: Golf course, pitch & putt, driving range, clubhouse, billiards, library, bike/walking paths, fishing lakes, heated pool and spa, health center, tennis courts, horseshoes, lounge,restaurant, and entertainment.