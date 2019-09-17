All apartments in Sun Lakes
9238 E Olive Ln S
9238 E Olive Ln S

9238 East Olive Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

9238 East Olive Lane South, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom spacious open floor plan home located in the lovely 55 + Sun Lakes Active Adult Community with so much to offer. This home boasts a large Arizona Room and a full length covered carport. Several mature fruit bearing trees. Lovely built ins in the Dining & Family Room in custom colors. Community features: Golf course, pitch & putt, driving range, clubhouse, billiards, library, bike/walking paths, fishing lakes, heated pool and spa, health center, tennis courts, horseshoes, lounge,restaurant, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9238 E Olive Ln S have any available units?
9238 E Olive Ln S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 9238 E Olive Ln S have?
Some of 9238 E Olive Ln S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9238 E Olive Ln S currently offering any rent specials?
9238 E Olive Ln S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9238 E Olive Ln S pet-friendly?
Yes, 9238 E Olive Ln S is pet friendly.
Does 9238 E Olive Ln S offer parking?
Yes, 9238 E Olive Ln S offers parking.
Does 9238 E Olive Ln S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9238 E Olive Ln S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9238 E Olive Ln S have a pool?
Yes, 9238 E Olive Ln S has a pool.
Does 9238 E Olive Ln S have accessible units?
No, 9238 E Olive Ln S does not have accessible units.
Does 9238 E Olive Ln S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9238 E Olive Ln S has units with dishwashers.
Does 9238 E Olive Ln S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9238 E Olive Ln S has units with air conditioning.
