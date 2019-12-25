9227 E Fairway Blvd

Amenities

recently renovated pool tennis court furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Sun Lakes Seasonal Rental on Golf Course - Golf Course Lot rental in beautiful Sun Lakes. This gorgeous home features new updated flooring & expanded dining that look onto the golf course. 2 bedroom, 2 baths, family room, and living room. Large master bedroom with walk in shower. Large arizona room to enjoy the beautiful weather that overlooks the golf course. Fully furnished and ready to go. Bring your golf clubs and clothes and enjoy all the amenities of Sun Lakes. Located in an Adult community, some age restrictions apply. Available now through end of Dec 2019.



(RLNE4510668)