All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 9227 E Fairway Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
9227 E Fairway Blvd
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

9227 E Fairway Blvd

9227 East Fairway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9227 East Fairway Boulevard, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Sun Lakes Seasonal Rental on Golf Course - Golf Course Lot rental in beautiful Sun Lakes. This gorgeous home features new updated flooring & expanded dining that look onto the golf course. 2 bedroom, 2 baths, family room, and living room. Large master bedroom with walk in shower. Large arizona room to enjoy the beautiful weather that overlooks the golf course. Fully furnished and ready to go. Bring your golf clubs and clothes and enjoy all the amenities of Sun Lakes. Located in an Adult community, some age restrictions apply. Available now through end of Dec 2019.

(RLNE4510668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9227 E Fairway Blvd have any available units?
9227 E Fairway Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 9227 E Fairway Blvd have?
Some of 9227 E Fairway Blvd's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9227 E Fairway Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9227 E Fairway Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9227 E Fairway Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9227 E Fairway Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9227 E Fairway Blvd offer parking?
No, 9227 E Fairway Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 9227 E Fairway Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9227 E Fairway Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9227 E Fairway Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9227 E Fairway Blvd has a pool.
Does 9227 E Fairway Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9227 E Fairway Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9227 E Fairway Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9227 E Fairway Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9227 E Fairway Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9227 E Fairway Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun Lakes 2 BedroomsSun Lakes Apartments with Garage
Sun Lakes Apartments with GymSun Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun Lakes Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College