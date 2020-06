Amenities

Sun Lakes Golf Course Rental - Come enjoy the AZ sunshine with this amazing rental that backs up to the golf course. Brand NEW Carpet and Paint. This home features 2 beds, 2 baths, large Arizona room, and a den. 2 car garage and a great view in the backyard. Available for immediate move in for a long term unfurnished lease. Home is located in an age restricted community, certain restrictions may apply.



(RLNE4805749)