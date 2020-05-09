All apartments in Sun Lakes
Sun Lakes, AZ
26213 S Sherbrook Dr
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

26213 S Sherbrook Dr

26213 South Sherbrook Drive · (480) 779-4914
Sun Lakes
Location

26213 South Sherbrook Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom home in Sun Lakes Cottonwood Resort. Sun Lakes is an age restricted over 45 community. Available May 7th 2020 thru December 31, 2020. The community offers six golf courses, tennis, pickleball, private restaurants and bars, healthclub, miles of lakes and walking trails and more. You'll feel comfortable in this home which features a spacious living room, dining room and a separate family room, master bedroom with King bed and a large walk-in closet, King guest room, main bath, laundry room, extended patio, separate area to enjoy a firepit and patio table areas. 2 car garage, golf cart use is negotiable. No smokers and No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26213 S Sherbrook Dr have any available units?
26213 S Sherbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 26213 S Sherbrook Dr have?
Some of 26213 S Sherbrook Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26213 S Sherbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26213 S Sherbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26213 S Sherbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 26213 S Sherbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 26213 S Sherbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 26213 S Sherbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 26213 S Sherbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26213 S Sherbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26213 S Sherbrook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 26213 S Sherbrook Dr has a pool.
Does 26213 S Sherbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 26213 S Sherbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26213 S Sherbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 26213 S Sherbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26213 S Sherbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26213 S Sherbrook Dr has units with air conditioning.
