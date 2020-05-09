26213 S Sherbrook Dr

Amenities

Beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom home in Sun Lakes Cottonwood Resort. Sun Lakes is an age restricted over 45 community. Available May 7th 2020 thru December 31, 2020. The community offers six golf courses, tennis, pickleball, private restaurants and bars, healthclub, miles of lakes and walking trails and more. You'll feel comfortable in this home which features a spacious living room, dining room and a separate family room, master bedroom with King bed and a large walk-in closet, King guest room, main bath, laundry room, extended patio, separate area to enjoy a firepit and patio table areas. 2 car garage, golf cart use is negotiable. No smokers and No pets.