Sun Lakes, AZ
25858 S NEW TOWN Drive
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

25858 S NEW TOWN Drive

25858 South New Town Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25858 South New Town Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Resort Style living in this newly updated home. Newer flooring (no carpet), paint and updated kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops. Newer windows with white shutters. Large yard with citrus tree and two nice patios for those amazing Arizona sunsets. Within walking distance to Cottonwood Country clubhouse Cottonwood Palo Verde is an active adult community offering two country clubs with an abundance of recreation, dining and entertainment. There are also hobby clubs and many ways to meet new friends. Come check out why Cottonwood is one of the top retirement communities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

