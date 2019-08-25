25858 S NEW TOWN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Resort Style living in this newly updated home. Newer flooring (no carpet), paint and updated kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops. Newer windows with white shutters. Large yard with citrus tree and two nice patios for those amazing Arizona sunsets. Within walking distance to Cottonwood Country clubhouse Cottonwood Palo Verde is an active adult community offering two country clubs with an abundance of recreation, dining and entertainment. There are also hobby clubs and many ways to meet new friends. Come check out why Cottonwood is one of the top retirement communities.