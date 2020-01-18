25818 S Newtown Drive Sun

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

This Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bath home is located in Sun Lakes at Cottonwood Palo Verde at Riggs and Alma School. Well maintained inside and out this home is move in ready. Rent includes Water, a Full Size Washer/Dryer, Built-in Microwave, Fridge, Dishwasher, Ceiling fans throughout, and a Flat Screen TV in the master bedroom. Large living room, dining room, kitchen and inside laundry room. Lots of storage throughout, nice and bright with carpet in living area and master bedroom with tile throughout remainder of house. Master suite has a large walk in closet, double sinks, with a seating area at the vanity and a shower. Low maintenance front and back yards with side gate and extended covered patio. Covered carport parking in front and exterior storage room. Just around the corner from the clubhouse/tennis & pickleball courts/pools and restaurants. Walking distance to the lakes & golf course. Hurry this home will rent fast. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour 7 days a week from 7 am. to 7pm. $1475 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1475 refundable deposit + $400 non-refundable setup fee. Pet upon approval only With $300 non-refundable fee + $25 additional per month.