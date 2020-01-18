All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
25818 S Newtown Drive Sun
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:56 AM

25818 S Newtown Drive Sun

25818 S New Town Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

25818 S New Town Dr, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
This Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bath home is located in Sun Lakes at Cottonwood Palo Verde at Riggs and Alma School. Well maintained inside and out this home is move in ready. Rent includes Water, a Full Size Washer/Dryer, Built-in Microwave, Fridge, Dishwasher, Ceiling fans throughout, and a Flat Screen TV in the master bedroom. Large living room, dining room, kitchen and inside laundry room. Lots of storage throughout, nice and bright with carpet in living area and master bedroom with tile throughout remainder of house. Master suite has a large walk in closet, double sinks, with a seating area at the vanity and a shower. Low maintenance front and back yards with side gate and extended covered patio. Covered carport parking in front and exterior storage room. Just around the corner from the clubhouse/tennis & pickleball courts/pools and restaurants. Walking distance to the lakes & golf course. Hurry this home will rent fast. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour 7 days a week from 7 am. to 7pm. $1475 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1475 refundable deposit + $400 non-refundable setup fee. Pet upon approval only With $300 non-refundable fee + $25 additional per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun have any available units?
25818 S Newtown Drive Sun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun have?
Some of 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun currently offering any rent specials?
25818 S Newtown Drive Sun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun pet-friendly?
Yes, 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun is pet friendly.
Does 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun offer parking?
Yes, 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun offers parking.
Does 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun have a pool?
Yes, 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun has a pool.
Does 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun have accessible units?
No, 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun does not have accessible units.
Does 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun has units with dishwashers.
Does 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun have units with air conditioning?
No, 25818 S Newtown Drive Sun does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun Lakes 2 BedroomsSun Lakes Apartments with Garage
Sun Lakes Apartments with GymSun Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun Lakes Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College